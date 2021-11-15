Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,600 American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,087.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.42 per share, for a total transaction of $372,403.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,239 shares of company stock worth $2,043,317. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAT stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

