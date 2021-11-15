Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,800 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.17. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $29.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

BHLB has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

