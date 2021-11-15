Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter worth about $200,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHQAU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

