Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 55.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

AKRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $25.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

