Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $92.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.74. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

