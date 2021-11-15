Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,919,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,587 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $827,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter.

SCHK opened at $46.36 on Monday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.43.

