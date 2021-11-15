Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after buying an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 143,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $58.05 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32.

