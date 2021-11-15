Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $113.10 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $85.31 and a 52 week high of $113.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

