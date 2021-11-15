Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.14 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $79.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.