Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 21.0% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $36,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 207,276 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,629 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $109.13 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $110.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

