Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the October 14th total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SSAA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. 13,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,117. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSAA. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

