Scotiabank Boosts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$38.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AGGZF. National Bank Financial cut Ag Growth International to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $26.22 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

