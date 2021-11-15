Scotiabank Cuts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$17.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Laurentian lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altius Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cormark reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a C$21.00 price target (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.25.

ALS stock opened at C$17.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$707.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,418.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$10.45 and a 12 month high of C$19.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.75.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

