Scotiabank Raises Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target to C$3.75

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $158.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

