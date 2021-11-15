Scotiabank Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$20.25

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CROMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.