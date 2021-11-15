Scout24’s (SCOTF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scout24 currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $72.90 on Friday. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

