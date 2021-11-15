ScPrime Price Reaches $0.28 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $11.06 million and $105,758.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00070613 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,765,915 coins and its circulating supply is 39,082,304 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.