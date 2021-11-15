SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of SecureWorks worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 113.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $20.07 on Monday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

