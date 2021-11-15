SEEN (SEEN) Price Down 2.6% This Week

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.25 or 0.00004930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $1,158.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00218440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00086647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.