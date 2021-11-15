Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 82.1% in October

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the October 14th total of 390,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SNTG traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $2.15. 2,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,011. Sentage has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

