Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 82.1% in October

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the October 14th total of 390,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ SNTG traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $2.15. 2,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,011. Sentage has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67.
