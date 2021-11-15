Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of SHCR opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Sharecare has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78.
About Sharecare
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
