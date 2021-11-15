Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SHCR opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Sharecare has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter worth $82,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

