SharedStake (SGT) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $20,560.17 and approximately $4,526.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SharedStake coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00071365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,076.11 or 1.00476221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,669.59 or 0.07100643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

