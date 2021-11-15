Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.20

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 6457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The company has a market cap of $518.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.