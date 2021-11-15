Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) versus Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Critical Survey

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ames National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Ames National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $15.76 billion 1.04 $2.73 billion $6.61 4.80 Ames National $73.56 million 3.06 $18.85 million $2.61 9.49

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 18.54% 8.94% 0.69% Ames National 33.01% 11.42% 1.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shinhan Financial Group and Ames National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ames National has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Shinhan Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ames National beats Shinhan Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. It also offers savings and time deposits, cash management services, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated teller machine access. The company was founded on January 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

