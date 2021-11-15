Short Interest in Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Expands By 1,421.2%

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, a growth of 1,421.2% from the October 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ACPGF remained flat at $$1.89 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Acacia Pharma Group has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.00.

Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

