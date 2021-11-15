Short Interest in Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Expands By 1,421.2%

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, a growth of 1,421.2% from the October 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.7 days.
OTCMKTS:ACPGF remained flat at $$1.89 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Acacia Pharma Group has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.00.
Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile
