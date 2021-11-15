Short Interest in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Decreases By 89.7%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the October 14th total of 41,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHSE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,337. Bull Horn has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHSE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bull Horn by 516,200.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bull Horn by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 33,494 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the 1st quarter valued at $6,488,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

