Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Drops By 85.4%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the October 14th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,861,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Buyer Group International stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.01. 11,752,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,579,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

