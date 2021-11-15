Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Grows By 719.8%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 719.8% from the October 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. 7,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

