Short Interest in Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Expands By 961.4%

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 961.4% from the October 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DFCO stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 224,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,068. Dalrada has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

Get Dalrada alerts:

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It also addresses and solves real-world global problems by means of the identification and acquisition of companies and products producing focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.