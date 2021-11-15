Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Grows By 1,700.0%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DBCCF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,453. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

