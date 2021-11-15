Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Grows By 1,700.0%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DBCCF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,453. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

