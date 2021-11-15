Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Expands By 2,100.0%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GIGA stock remained flat at $$3.01 during midday trading on Monday. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853. Giga-tronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

