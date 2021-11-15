Short Interest in ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) Declines By 82.9%

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the October 14th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IACB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. 50,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,691. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. ION Acquisition Corp 2 has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ION Acquisition Corp 2 by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in ION Acquisition Corp 2 by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

