Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Decreases By 99.4%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the October 14th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,371,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Marijuana Company of America stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 75,861,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,931,195. Marijuana Company of America has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Marijuana Company of America Company Profile
