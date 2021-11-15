Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Declines By 94.1%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the October 14th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a report on Monday, November 1st.

MTN Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 71,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. MTN Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

