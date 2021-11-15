Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Expands By 34,000.0%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 34,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PEMIF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.00. 80,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,665. The company has a market cap of $65.70 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 1.55. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.
About Pure Energy Minerals
