Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Expands By 500.0%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAA. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

DNAA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

