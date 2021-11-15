Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Declines By 89.6%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the October 14th total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,534,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SunHydrogen stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,303,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,879,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. SunHydrogen has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.