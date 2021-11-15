Short Interest in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Rises By 492.1%

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 492.1% from the October 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 209.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 111.9% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 71,095 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JOET traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $32.84. 12,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,964. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07.

