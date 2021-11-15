Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Decreases By 87.5%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the October 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.01%.

WRTBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

