Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWIR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

