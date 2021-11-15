Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Signify Health Inc. operates as a health care technology company. It offers healthcare platform with advanced analytics as well as technology. Signify Health Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of SGFY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $4,920,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $1,343,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

