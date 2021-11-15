Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $225.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silicon Laboratories traded as high as $207.51 and last traded at $204.59, with a volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.98.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,359 shares of company stock worth $5,005,848 over the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. FMR LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after acquiring an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,673,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after buying an additional 52,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.04 and its 200 day moving average is $149.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

