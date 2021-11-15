Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,198 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $39,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $340,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,992. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SILK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

