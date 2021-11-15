Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

SILK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SILK opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $386,980.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,992 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

