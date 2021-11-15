SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $281.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Get SiTime alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SITM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.83.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $254.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 386.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $301.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.89.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total transaction of $599,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at $18,072,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,013 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiTime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.