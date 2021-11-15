Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 599,600 shares, an increase of 928.5% from the October 14th total of 58,300 shares. Currently, 72.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYTA traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,231. Siyata Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

