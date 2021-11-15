Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.43.

TSE:ZZZ traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$40.58. 66,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,557. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$23.24 and a 1-year high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.33.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

