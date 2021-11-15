SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Raised to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of CWYUF traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $25.72. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

