Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €36.00 ($42.35) to €37.00 ($43.53) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

SCGLY opened at $6.74 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

