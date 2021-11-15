Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $20.09. 14,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 372,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $768.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

